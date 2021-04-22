What the cancellation of the Oxford-Cambridge expressway means for planning and development in the area
The government's cancellation of a planned expressway linking Oxford and Cambridge indicates that other major road projects may now be called into question due to conflict with climate change targets, observers suggest. But local plan preparation and development work are likely to benefit now that the uncertainty the road project had created is over.
