Why so few councils are asking PINS to fix their housing land supply positions for a year

Only three councils have this year expressed an interest in submitting a housing land supply annual position statement to the Planning Inspectorate to confirm their five-year target for 12 months. Practitioners say the tight timescales for preparing such documents so soon after local plan adoption and the risk of an inspector removing sites from a local authority's claimed pipeline make it an unappealing option for many.

by David Blackman