Mixed use allowed on back of new Use Class E

The change of use of a coffee shop to a mixed retail and food and drink use was approved, and an enforcement notice requiring its cessation quashed, in a commercial area of south-east London, with any potential harm to nearby residents and users of the public realm avoided through the inspector imposing appropriate conditions to prevent cooking odours and noise disturbance.

