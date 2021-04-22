Mixed use allowed on back of new Use Class E
The change of use of a coffee shop to a mixed retail and food and drink use was approved, and an enforcement notice requiring its cessation quashed, in a commercial area of south-east London, with any potential harm to nearby residents and users of the public realm avoided through the inspector imposing appropriate conditions to prevent cooking odours and noise disturbance.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.