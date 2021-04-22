Redetermined appeal supports retention of local green space
Two proposals for 31 and 33 new dwellings respectively on local green space in a Cambridgeshire village were refused, in a redetermined appeal after a High Court quashing of the previous one at the site (DCS Number 200-009-539), for harm to the local green space, and other harms, with no special circumstances in justification in conflict with a made neighbourhood plan.
