Westminster gives green light for 781-home estate regeneration
Westminster City Council has approved its own application to redevelop the 1930s Ebury Bridge Estate to provide 781 new homes, after officers advised that the scheme's benefits, including doubling the estate's capacity, 53 per cent affordability and reducing carbon emissions, outweighed any harm to nearby heritage assets and daylight levels.
