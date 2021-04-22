AONBs ‘under threat from new housing like never before’, claims CPRE report
The average annual amount of greenfield land in areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) approved for housing has more than doubled in the past three years, while the average number of homes consented on such sites has risen by about a quarter over the same period, according to a report by countryside charity CPRE.
