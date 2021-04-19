Government reveals details of permitted development changes to streamline mobile network upgrades
The government has announced details of proposed changes to permitted development (PD) rights around mobile networks, including allowing masts to be up to five metres taller and two metres wider than current rules permit, with the aim of "unlocking the potential” of 5G technology and boosting the rural economy.
