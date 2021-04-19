Emerging plan's 3,500-home allocation next to rewilding project 'would stop nature in its tracks', conservation figures tell Jenrick
More than 30 senior conservation figures have criticised the government's planning policies for having "not caught up" with its wider pledges to protect and enhance the natural world and have highlighted an emerging local plan's 3,500-home site allocation next to one of England's most high-profile rewilding sites.
