Emerging plan's 3,500-home allocation next to rewilding project 'would stop nature in its tracks', conservation figures tell Jenrick

More than 30 senior conservation figures have criticised the government's planning policies for having "not caught up" with its wider pledges to protect and enhance the natural world and have highlighted an emerging local plan's 3,500-home site allocation next to one of England's most high-profile rewilding sites.

by Rachel Salvidge and Michael Donnelly
The Knepp Estate - image: Matt Ellery / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
The Knepp Estate - image: Matt Ellery / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.