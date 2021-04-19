Pincher welcomes think tank report calling for permissions to include delivery contracts to boost housebuilding
Planning permissions should include a legally-binding "delivery contract" setting out "an agreed contractual trajectory of housing delivery" with penalties for developers and councils that breach them, according to a think tank report that has been welcomed by the housing minister.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.