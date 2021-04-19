High Court quashes council's CIL notice served two-and-a-half years late for human rights violation

The High Court has found that a community infrastructure levy (CIL) charge served two-and-a-half years late on, and mis-addressed to, a Hertfordshire resident redeveloping a neighbouring property amounted to a violation of her human rights and has ordered the council to repay her the £16,000 charge.

