General Permitted Development (England) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Order 2021

This amendment to the GPDO inserts a new right (Class BB in Part 4), which expires on 1st January 2022, to provide moveable structures within the curtilage, and for the purposes of - a drinking establishment, a building used for the sale of food and drink to visiting members of the public where consumption of that food and drink is mostly undertaken on the premises, or a listed building operated as a historic visitor attraction.

