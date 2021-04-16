Appeal Court overturns judge's 'error' in reducing landlord's POCA penalty from £455k to just £270

The Court of Appeal has overturned a crown court decision to dramatically reduce a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation order sought by a north London council against a landlord from £455,414 to £270, after ruling that a judge was "led into error" by limiting the amount sought to just one day's worth of benefit from an unlawful flats conversion.

by Court reporter