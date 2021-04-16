Appeal Court overturns judge's 'error' in reducing landlord's POCA penalty from £455k to just £270

The Court of Appeal has overturned a crown court decision to dramatically reduce a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) confiscation order sought by a north London council against a landlord from £455,414 to £270, after ruling that a judge was "led into error" by limiting the amount sought to just one day's worth of benefit from an unlawful flats conversion.

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice
London's Royal Courts of Justice

