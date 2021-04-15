The implications of the government's plan to introduce discounted homes for first-time buyers via unallocated sites

The government has announced its intention to introduce a new form of affordable housing for first-time buyers via exception sites that are not allocated by councils in local plans. Commentators warn that the new policy could raise challenges for local authorities and may impact on provision of other forms of affordable housing on such sites, but there are mixed views about the likely level of developer interest.

by Ellie Kahn