How changes to the government's new commercial-to-residential permitted development right are likely to affect its impact

The government has introduced a number of restrictions to the final version of its controversial new commercial-to-residential permitted development right, including a size limit. While local authorities question whether the concessions would significantly reduce the potential harms caused by the new right, some consultants and lawyers suggest the changes could curtail developer interest.

by Joey Gardiner
High streets: Government gives go-ahead to retail-resi PD conversions (pic: Getty)
High streets: Government gives go-ahead to retail-resi PD conversions (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.