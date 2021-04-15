Inspector blocks Leicester chippy PD conversion, saying 8 sqm flats 'too small' to be considered housing

An inspector has dismissed an appeal for a Leicester chip ship to be converted into three self-contained flats each measuring just eight to nine square metres under permitted development (PD) rights, finding that the units would be too small to provide enough "room to move" for occupiers and so would not constitute a dwellinghouse.

by Ellie Kahn