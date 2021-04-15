RTPI and POS challenge proposal to link new homes bonus payments with past housing delivery record

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Planning Officers Society (POS) have raised concerns about government plans to link New Homes Bonus (NHB) payments to a council's past housing delivery record, with POS claiming the move could "disadvantage" authorities with successful performance in this area.

by Michael Donnelly
Housing: Government is proposing changes to new homes bonus
