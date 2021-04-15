RTPI and POS challenge proposal to link new homes bonus payments with past housing delivery record
The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) and the Planning Officers Society (POS) have raised concerns about government plans to link New Homes Bonus (NHB) payments to a council's past housing delivery record, with POS claiming the move could "disadvantage" authorities with successful performance in this area.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.