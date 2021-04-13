Lack of outdoor space accepted at retail to dwelling conversion
Three, three-bedroom flats have been approved above a retained retail use at ground floor in a north London town centre with no harm to the vitality and viability of the town centre from the loss of retail use at first, second and third floors and only limited harm to the living conditions of future occupiers from a lack of outdoor private amenity space.
