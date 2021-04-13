Half of councils set high policy bar for off-site affordable housing provision, consultancy finds
While seven out of 10 English local planning authorities have a policy on off-site affordable housing, almost half of councils only accept the provision of such homes in “exceptional circumstances”, a planning consultancy report has found, which argues that such suspicion is holding back the creation of mixed communities.
