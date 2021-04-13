Half of councils set high policy bar for off-site affordable housing provision, consultancy finds

While seven out of 10 English local planning authorities have a policy on off-site affordable housing, almost half of councils only accept the provision of such homes in “exceptional circumstances”, a planning consultancy report has found, which argues that such suspicion is holding back the creation of mixed communities.

by James Wilmore
Affordable housing. Copyright: Peter Whatley
Affordable housing. Copyright: Peter Whatley

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.