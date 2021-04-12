Green light for 1,300-home West Sussex scheme with 80% biodiversity net gain on site allocated for 1,000 units

Plans have been approved for a 1,300-home scheme proposing an 80 per cent biodiversity net gain on a West Sussex greenfield site, after officers advised that, though the number of units would exceed the local plan site allocation, the development would help meet the council's housing land supply deficit.

by Michael Donnelly
A masterplan visualisation of the scheme (pic: Countryside Properties)
A masterplan visualisation of the scheme (pic: Countryside Properties)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.