Green light for 1,300-home West Sussex scheme with 80% biodiversity net gain on site allocated for 1,000 units

Plans have been approved for a 1,300-home scheme proposing an 80 per cent biodiversity net gain on a West Sussex greenfield site, after officers advised that, though the number of units would exceed the local plan site allocation, the development would help meet the council's housing land supply deficit.

by Michael Donnelly