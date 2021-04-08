The lessons for planning teams of the government's Liverpool City Council probe

A report into alleged failings at Liverpool City Council found undue pressure being placed on planning officers and a failure of enforcement to tackle unlawful development. According to some observers, the episode highlights the potential risks of planners and property officers working in the same directorate.

by David Blackman
Liverpool's "Three Graces" including the city council's Cunard Building - image: wakeyfan (Pixabay licence)
Liverpool's "Three Graces" including the city council's Cunard Building - image: wakeyfan (Pixabay licence)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.