The implications of a proposed NPPF tweak requiring councils planning large settlements to think longer term
A tweak to national policy would mean councils proposing large settlements in their local plans to produce 30-year "vision" documents. Practitioners said the move will require local authority plan-makers to provide more detail on how such schemes would be delivered, but said there is uncertainty over how inspectors should assess them.
