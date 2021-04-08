Government to introduce temporary PD right for 'pop-up' structures to help hospitality sector

The government will create a new temporary permitted development (PD) right allowing pubs, restaurants and cafes to install 'pop-up' outdoor structures over the summer and is to "shortly" consult on how it will revise electronic communications infrastructure PD rights to help support the rollout of 5G, the chief planner has revealed.

by John Geoghegan