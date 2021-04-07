Nutrient discharges scupper homes near to protected sites
The conversion and redevelopment of a former agricultural college for 38 houses and community use was approved in a Kent village, but associated applications for 60 new homes at two other previously developed sites near to the college were refused for harm to nearby protected sites for nature conservation from nutrient enrichment from wastewater and surface water drainage.
