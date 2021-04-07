Nutrient discharges scupper homes near to protected sites

The conversion and redevelopment of a former agricultural college for 38 houses and community use was approved in a Kent village, but associated applications for 60 new homes at two other previously developed sites near to the college were refused for harm to nearby protected sites for nature conservation from nutrient enrichment from wastewater and surface water drainage.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.