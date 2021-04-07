Apartment blocks in grounds of listed Georgian mansion refused

The conversion of a listed former Georgian mansion to seven flats and removal of an unsympathetic extension was granted listed building consent in an Essex town centre but the associated proposal to construct new-build apartments and townhouses in its grounds was refused for harm to the setting of the listed building and character and appearance of the conservation area.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.