Apartment blocks in grounds of listed Georgian mansion refused
The conversion of a listed former Georgian mansion to seven flats and removal of an unsympathetic extension was granted listed building consent in an Essex town centre but the associated proposal to construct new-build apartments and townhouses in its grounds was refused for harm to the setting of the listed building and character and appearance of the conservation area.
