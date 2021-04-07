Jenrick issues second ministerial consents for two crematoria in Staffordshire green belt
The housing secretary has approved plans for two separate crematoria in the Staffordshire green belt following the High Court quashing of previous ministerial consents for the schemes, after finding that local need for the facilities constituted the "very special circumstances" necessary to justify them.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.