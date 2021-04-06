Intensity of tall student buildings would harm low-rise character

Two appeals for tall buildings at the same former engineering works in Bristol have been dismissed by an inspector for their harm to the appearance and character of the area. One proposal incorporated 74 student accommodation units, 40 affordable units and flexible community use and the other comprised student accommodation only across four blocks.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.