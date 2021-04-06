Intensity of tall student buildings would harm low-rise character
Two appeals for tall buildings at the same former engineering works in Bristol have been dismissed by an inspector for their harm to the appearance and character of the area. One proposal incorporated 74 student accommodation units, 40 affordable units and flexible community use and the other comprised student accommodation only across four blocks.
