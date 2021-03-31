Why some councils are challenging PINS over local plan failures
Two councils in Kent are challenging inspectors' verdicts that their local plans failed the duty to cooperate - one via the courts, the other through a request for ministerial intervention. Practitioners suspect the moves are a political tactic to avoid implementing unpopular development strategies but say they face little chance of success.
