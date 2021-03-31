Edge of settlement housing would be substantial character change
A proposal for 28 dwellings has been refused in open countryside in Derbyshire for significant harm to the local authority’s housing strategy, to the character and appearance of the appeal site and surrounding area and moderate harm to the availability of best and most versatile agricultural land, with insufficient benefits outweighing these harms.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.