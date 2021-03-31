MHCLG confirms new fast-track route and expanded PD rights for public service buildings

The government is to introduce a “fast track” ten-week application route for new schools, universities and hospitals, as well as new permitted development (PD) rights allowing such buildings to expand to a greater extent, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed.

by Gavin McEwan
Image: Flickr / US Army Corps of Engineers (CC BY 2.0)

