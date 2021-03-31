Go-ahead for 1,760-home Southend estate revamp despite affordable housing shortfall

Plans have been approved for up to 1,760 homes plus 10,000 square metres of commercial space as part of the redevelopment of a housing estate in Southend-on-Sea, after planners advised that a non-policy compliant affordable housing level and harm to heritage assets was outweighed by the scheme's multiple benefits.

by Michael Donnelly