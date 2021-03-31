Class E town centre-to-residential PD right to come into effect in August, government confirms

The government's controversial proposal to allow a range of town centre uses to convert to housing under a new permitted development (PD) right will come into effect at the start of August and will include a 1,500 square metre size restriction and a three-month vacancy requirement, it has been announced.

by Michael Donnelly
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick (pic: Getty)
