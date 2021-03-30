Heritage harms prevent village expansion
An outline scheme for up to 70 dwellings on the edge of a village in open countryside in Dorset was refused for conflict with the spatial strategy for the area, unsustainable travel patterns and a reliance on the use of the private car, harm to the character and appearance of the area, the character and appearance of a conservation area and the setting of a nearby grade II listed building.
