Judge overturns inspector’s 'inexplicable' quashing of enforcement notice against prior approval housing scheme
The High Court has overturned an appeal decision quashing an enforcement notice against the prior approval conversion of a former warehouse into flats, after a judge found that the inspector had made a "significant error" in failing to determine whether the units met the London Plan's minimum size standards.
