Jenrick cites benefit of extra pupil places in backing school despite design deficiencies and open land impact
The housing secretary has allowed a appeal for the development of a new free school in south London, despite concluding that the scheme would not "reach the bar of exemplar design" and would have a "harmful impact on the character and appearance of the area", and on the visual setting of adjacent metropolitan open land (MOL).
