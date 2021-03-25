Legal Viewpoint: Wind farm ruling sheds light on assessment of cumulative impacts
Last month, the High Court quashed a development consent order (DCO) for the gargantuan 158-turbine Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm in the North Sea. The ruling means that the case requires redetermination and could affect another nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) decision due imminently.
