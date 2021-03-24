Wind farm's renewable energy benefits outweigh localised landscape harm

Scottish ministers have agreed with their reporters’ recommendation following a public local inquiry and have approved a 67.2 megawatt capacity wind farm extension in a Dumfries and Galloway forest, with significant localised landscape impacts outweighed by the benefits of the renewable energy generation. The wind powered electricity generating station comprised 20 wind turbines, consisting of 8 turbines of a maximum height of 125 metres and 12 turbines of an overall height of 177.5 metres.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.