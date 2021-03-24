Wind farm's renewable energy benefits outweigh localised landscape harm

Scottish ministers have agreed with their reporters’ recommendation following a public local inquiry and have approved a 67.2 megawatt capacity wind farm extension in a Dumfries and Galloway forest, with significant localised landscape impacts outweighed by the benefits of the renewable energy generation. The wind powered electricity generating station comprised 20 wind turbines, consisting of 8 turbines of a maximum height of 125 metres and 12 turbines of an overall height of 177.5 metres.