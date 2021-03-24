City of London wins approval for consolidation of historic markets on single site
The City of London Corporation has secured planning consent for a new consolidated wholesale food market, bringing together the existing Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets on a single 17-hectare site in the east of the capital, potentially freeing up the three sites for mixed-use redevelopment.
