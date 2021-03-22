Emergency Period and Extended Period (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021

These Regulations amend the definitions of “emergency period” and “extended period” in sections 58(3C) and 59(8C) of the Scotland Act 1997, as it has effect by virtue of paragraphs 8 to 10 of schedule 7 of the Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020, and in section 16(6) of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997, as inserted by paragraph 2 of schedule 4 of the Coronavirus (Scotland) (No. 2) Act 2020.