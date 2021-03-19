Borough refuses its own plan for 599-home leisure centre revamp on protected land against officer advice
A west London borough has refused its own application for the redevelopment of a leisure centre into a 599-home mixed-use development, after members disagreed with planners that 'very special circumstances' existed which would outweigh the scheme's harm to metropolitan open land (MOL).
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.