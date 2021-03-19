Government 'taskforce' working on solutions to pollution planning hold-ups, Pincher says

A cross-government taskforce has been established to "unblock" stalled development caused by nutrient pollution issues, while there is a "role" for further "cross local authority boundary" strategic planning beyond current proposals for a spatial framework between Oxford and Cambridge, the housing minister has said.

by Michael Donnelly
Housing minister Christopher Pincher (bottom, centre) on Have We Got Planning News For You yesterday. Pic: YouTube/Have We Got Planning News For You
Housing minister Christopher Pincher (bottom, centre) on Have We Got Planning News For You yesterday. Pic: YouTube/Have We Got Planning News For You

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.