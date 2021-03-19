Government 'taskforce' working on solutions to pollution planning hold-ups, Pincher says
A cross-government taskforce has been established to "unblock" stalled development caused by nutrient pollution issues, while there is a "role" for further "cross local authority boundary" strategic planning beyond current proposals for a spatial framework between Oxford and Cambridge, the housing minister has said.
