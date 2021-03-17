Why some practitioners fear that planning committee decision-making could grind to a halt in weeks
Temporary regulations allowing the holding of online planning committee meetings are due to expire in less than seven weeks' time, which experts believe will mean councils facing either the risk of legal challenges or delays to decision-making. However, most are optimistic that the government will find a last-minute solution.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.