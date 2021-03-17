Court judgment renders previously isolated dwelling no longer isolated
An inspector has refused a single dwelling in open countryside in Lincolnshire for its significant environmental harm through conflict with the spatial strategy, adverse effect on the character of the countryside, distance of the dwelling from local services and facilities and lack of accessibility by means other than the private car.
