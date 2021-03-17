Achieving optimal development results in poorly designed scheme

A mixed-use redevelopment scheme on brownfield land in south-east London has been refused in the tilted balance due to significant harm to the appearance and character of the area and the living conditions of adjoining residents and moderate harm to the living conditions of future residents. The scheme comprised the demolition of existing commercial buildings and erection of four buildings to provide 4,000 square feet of commercial floor space and 67 apartments, landscaping, car parking and associated development.