Local authority and town council to pay partial costs after mixed-use scheme approval

The secretary of state has agreed with his inspector and approved an outline mixed-use scheme on agricultural land on the edge of a Herefordshire town with no adverse impacts significantly and demonstrably outweighing the many benefits of the proposal in an area of housing shortfall. The scheme comprised the erection of 625 new homes, including 40 per cent affordable, 2.9 hectares of B1 employment land, a canal corridor, public open space, access, drainage and ground modelling works.