What the secretary of state's change of heart on a green belt housing scheme tells us about the role of politics in ministerial decision-making

A secretary of state approval on appeal for 500 homes in the Bradford green reverses a previous decision on the same development less than 18 months ago. Experts say the consent, while revealing some insights into the "very special circumstances" in which green belt housing will be allowed, underlines the highly political nature of decision-making on such schemes.

by Joey Gardiner