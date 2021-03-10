Council lambasted for allocated site refusal on accessibility grounds
A proposal for 149 dwellings has been approved on an allocated site on the edge of a settlement in North Yorkshire as a sustainable form of development in location terms. Costs were awarded against the council for their unreasonable behaviour in refusing the proposal for its poor location in terms of access to public transport without substantiation.
