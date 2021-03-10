Appeal Court clarifies national policy on 'isolated homes' in blocking housing plans at listed mansion
A Court of Appeal judge has upheld a planning inspector's view that a developer's plans for hundreds of new homes in the grounds of a Grade I listed Jacobean mansion in Hampshire constituted "isolated homes in the countryside" as set out in national policy and should therefore be refused.
