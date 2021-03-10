NPPF review crucial in determining housing requirements
Adverse impacts of a 151-dwelling scheme approved in open countryside on the edge of a Lancashire settlement through conflict with the development strategy and limited effects on character and appearance were not considered significant enough to outweigh the considerable economic and social benefits of the proposal in an area of housing need.
