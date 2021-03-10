Urban planning policies 'should be tailored to gender-specific needs', says RTPI report

A report by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has found there to be "systemic inadequacies" regarding gender equality in the planning system and called for policies "sensitive to gender-specific needs", including those on transport and urban design, to be incorporated into all plan-making and decision-making practices.

by Michael Donnelly
Cycling: Report argues car dominance is result of male-orientated processes (pic: Getty)
Cycling: Report argues car dominance is result of male-orientated processes (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.