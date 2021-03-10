Urban planning policies 'should be tailored to gender-specific needs', says RTPI report
A report by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has found there to be "systemic inadequacies" regarding gender equality in the planning system and called for policies "sensitive to gender-specific needs", including those on transport and urban design, to be incorporated into all plan-making and decision-making practices.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.