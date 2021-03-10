Placemaking needs to deliver healthy outcomes

The pandemic has reinforced the importance of health and wellbeing in our society.

While some will prefer the flexibility afforded by our new work-life balance – less commuting and more opportunities to enjoy open spaces – for many, being rooted in one place is likely to have increased overall levels of depression, anxiety and stress.

Covid-19 has also highlighted the disparities in health and wellbeing outcomes across the country, with those in the poorest living conditions – cramped or overcrowded homes, with poor natural light and lack of access to an outside space – among the most negatively affected.

These issues were highlighted in Productive Placemaking, the report by the APPG on Building Communities, that I chair. Although written pre-pandemic, the findings are even more relevant in a post-Covid world.

Nature and nurture

With government focusing on not only building back better but also faster and greener, placemaking will provide an opportunity to reduce social inequalities and tackle long-term environmental issues that have resulted in poor health outcomes for many. I am convinced that creating healthy, urban environments should be key to our recovery strategy.

What do these places look like? Readers of Planning will know better than me but from a layman’s perspective this is about creatively designing communities to encourage socialising between residents, ensuring they are inclusive and accessible to everyone – no matter their age or physical ability – and bringing nature into the heart of towns and cities.

Given the decline in pollution in some of our largest conurbations during lockdown, measures to improve air quality will have to come to the fore. That means more mixed-use city design and active travel measures that make streets both cleaner and safer.

For example, encouraging the current increase in cycling through better infrastructure has a direct impact on wellbeing – a recent study by the British Medical Journal found there was a staggering 45% reduction in deaths from cancer and cardiovascular disease among those who cycled to work each day.